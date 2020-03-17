|
Jim Cantrell
Funeral services for James E. Cantrell of Abilene will be Friday, March 20, 2020 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will be Friday, March 20, 2020 2:00 PM at Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Jim was born March 15, 1935, in Danville, Va., to Ezra and Mamie Cantrell. He died March 14, 2020, in Abilene, Texas, one day short of his 85th birthday.
Jim joined the United States Air Force in 1955. He spent 20 years in the Air Force, serving overseas in Thailand and Okinawa, before retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant at Dyess Air Force Base. He then became a gift buyer for Thornton's Department Store and later spent many years traveling with his co-salesperson and co-pilot Nance, his wife of 36 years. They traveled six states and represented many wonderful companies, including Oneida Flatware, Crystal Clear, and Kitchen Goods. They retired after 20 years, enjoying a wonderful relationship selling Jon Hart Design products.
Jim loved golf, gardening, old music and movies, and spending time with good friends. He was especially known for his garden and green thumb growing tomatoes.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Jim is survived by his wife Nancy, children Victor (Terri) Cantrell, Betsy Cantrell, Curtis (Valerie) Cantrell, Paul (Donna) Cantrell, Mitzi Gonzales, Kelly McKeand, and Kevin (Debe) McKeand, 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or Hendricks Hospice in memory of Jim Cantrell.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020