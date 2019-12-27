|
Jim R. Rose
Jim Rose (Jimmy Ralph) passed away December 23, 2019. He often said that he lived a full and wonderful life.
Jim was the only child of Iris Welch and Oliver Ralph Rose. He was born May 16, 1939 at his grandmother's house in Abilene, Texas with Dr. Little, the delivering physician. Both parents preceded him in death.
Jim attended Abilene schools and graduated from Abilene High in 1957. He played football in high school and college, with the Eagle football team that went on to win three state Championships in '54 '55 and '56 and was named the Texas Team of the Century by the Dallas Morning news in 1999. Jim was in Darrell Royal's first recruiting class in 1957 and played at the University of Texas for four years. During that time the team won the Southwest Conference Championship two years.
He was a Phi Gamma Delta at the University, graduating with a BS in Business Administration in 1961.
He was a lifelong Eagle and Longhorn, and rarely missed a UT home football game. His career spanned several industries, including real estate development and oil and gas.
Jim was devoted to family and friends and will always be remembered for his humor and consistently enthusiastic and positive approach to life. He had a lifelong passion for history, especially Texas and Civil War History, sharing his knowledge with friends and family at every opportunity. He loved cross-country road trips and getting to know the small byways of Texas. He spent as much time as possible with his grandchildren and attended all of their high school graduations.
He is survived by his wife, Glynda Buckner Hatfield Rose, and three daughters: Margaret Ann Rose Bollmeier (husband, Kyle), Suzanne Rose Wooten (husband, Bourdon), and Robin Rose Ostlund. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandsons, and 2 nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the home of Suzanne and Bourdon Wooten, 3565 Hunters Glen on Sunday, January 12th from 3 - 5 p.m.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019