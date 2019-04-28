Services
Jim Land
Jim Southard Land Obituary
Jim Southard Land

Abilene - Jim Southard Land, a treasure to her family and friends, died April 25, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. Jim was the youngest of four children born in Lamesa, Texas to the late Byron and Euna (Taylor) Southard.

Her civic activities included a past member and President of Beta Sigma Phi, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Business and Professional Women's Club, Women's Division of the Chamber of Commerce and present member of First Baptist Church of Abilene.

She was fortunate to have a loving and devoted husband who was her caregiver until her death. It was love at first sight when they met and will continue until they meet again in heaven.

Jim is survived by her husband, Bruce of Abilene; one daughter, Donna Hartman and husband Roben of Frisco; one son, John Land and wife Sheila of Georgetown; four grandchildren, Cody Kidd and wife Kasie of Abilene, Kristy Kidd Canella and husband Matthew of Colorado Springs, CO, Tyler Land of Georgetown; Lauren Land Beard and husband Cutler of Abilene; three great-granddaughters; two great grandsons and one sister, Margie Toombs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Byron Southard, Jr. and a sister, Maxine Rosson.

At Jim's request, the immediate family will honor her life at a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the or the .

Online condolences may be posted at www.elliott-hamilfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 28, 2019
