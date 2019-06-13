|
|
Jim Tatum
Abilene - Jim Tatum, 82, of Abilene, died the morning of Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 3, 1937, in Commerce, TX to L.O. and Virginia Ruth Tatum. Jim attended Abilene High School and graduated in the class of 1955. He then went on to attend McMurry University in Abilene.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, on Friday, June 14, at 1PM with Dr. Phil Christopher officiating.
In 1965, Jim opened Jim Tatum Motors in Abilene. He was known and loved by everyone in town and did not know a stranger. He was a long-standing member of Kairos Prison Ministry and used his Baptist faith to help minister others. Jim was an avid golfer at the Abilene Country Club, and he loved animals.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Larry Tatum.
Jim is survived by his wife, Janice Tatum; daughter, Lisa Lackey and husband Gary; daughter - in - law, Lynette Tatum; grandson, Justin Tatum and wife Alicia, along with their children, Hudson, Grant, and their new baby; grandson, John Austin and wife Lisa Tatum.
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Jim's caregiver, Shellie Davis with Hendrick Hospice. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hendrick Hospice Care: 1651 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 13, 2019