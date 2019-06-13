Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
The Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Tatum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Tatum


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jim Tatum Obituary
Jim Tatum

Abilene - Jim Tatum, 82, of Abilene, died the morning of Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 3, 1937, in Commerce, TX to L.O. and Virginia Ruth Tatum. Jim attended Abilene High School and graduated in the class of 1955. He then went on to attend McMurry University in Abilene.

A Memorial Service will be held at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, on Friday, June 14, at 1PM with Dr. Phil Christopher officiating.

In 1965, Jim opened Jim Tatum Motors in Abilene. He was known and loved by everyone in town and did not know a stranger. He was a long-standing member of Kairos Prison Ministry and used his Baptist faith to help minister others. Jim was an avid golfer at the Abilene Country Club, and he loved animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Larry Tatum.

Jim is survived by his wife, Janice Tatum; daughter, Lisa Lackey and husband Gary; daughter - in - law, Lynette Tatum; grandson, Justin Tatum and wife Alicia, along with their children, Hudson, Grant, and their new baby; grandson, John Austin and wife Lisa Tatum.

The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Jim's caregiver, Shellie Davis with Hendrick Hospice. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hendrick Hospice Care: 1651 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now