Services
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Talpa Cemetery
Jimmie Brown
Jimmie Gaines Brown

Jimmie Gaines Brown

Jimmie Gaines Brown Obituary
Jimmie Gaines Brown

Abilene - Jimmie Gaines Brown, 81, of Abilene, Texas, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at Hendrick Medical Center. Jimmie was born October 29, 1937, in Talpa, to James Irvin and Mary (Bradford) Brown. He graduated from Talpa High School in 1955 and married Norma Gale Kirk on February 13, 1957 in Tom Green County. She preceded him in death June 27, 1985. Jimmie owned and operated Brown's Barber Shop in Abilene from the 1960's until, at age 80, his health no longer permitted him to work. He was the nostalgic picture of the town barber - pleasant and talkative, always full of stories and genuinely interested in his loyal customers. Jimmie filled a big void in his life when he met Sarah Payne, and the couple married on April 2, 2005, in Abilene. In addition to his gift as a barber, Jimmie was a skilled, avid fisherman and an excellent dancer. He enjoyed wetting a hook wherever he could find enough water, and his fishing skills usually produced results. His dancing talent was evident in all kinds of dancing especially square and couples. Some of Jimmie's happiest times revolved around fishing and dancing. He also had a special love for all things farming, especially John Deere tractors. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Mickey Brown; and a son, James Michael Brown. Jimmie is survived by his wife, Sarah, of Abilene; daughter, Rebbie Lange and husband, Larry, of Ballinger; son, Kirk Brown, also of Ballinger; grandchildren, Tori Regas and husband, Jason, of Dallas, and Ryan Lange and wife, Gillian, of Ballinger. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Kira, Cutter, Holland, Lilly, Emory, Heidi, Hannah, Sam, Adeline, and Weston, as well as a sister, Deanna Brown Winburn of Spencer, Tennessee. There will be a time of visitation in Abilene on Thursday, September 5, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Hamil Family Funeral Home. Visitation in Ballinger will be Friday morning, September 6, from 9:00 to 10:30 at Lange Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 am Friday at Talpa Cemetery. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 5, 2019
