Jimmie Kennedy, 81, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at her home. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Hawley, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born December 3, 1937 in Rusk County, Jimmie was a daughter of the late Joe and Jimmie (Fitch) Reeves. She married Jakie Kennedy March 11, 1954 in Taylor County. She made their home in Jones County. Jimmie was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church in Hawley.
Jimmie was preceded in death by her parents and two sons (Steven Royce Kennedy and Wesley Joe Kennedy) and three brothers.
Survivors include two daughters, Gloria Griffith (and husband, Bobby) of Roby and Sherry McKimmey (and husband, Koen Dee) of Rotan; one sister, Ella Reeves Ledger of Nacogdoches; three granddaughters, Brandy Buckner of Roby, Christy Agnew (and husband, Ricky) of De Leon and Melissa Evans (and husband, Micah) of Roby; and eight great-granchildren, Catherine Whiteley, Makenzie Waldon, Addison Agnew, Ashley Agnew, Jeweleigh Whiteley, Kaden Waldon, Carson Evans and Benjamin Buckner.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019