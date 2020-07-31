1/1
Jimmie Lee English
Jimmie Lee English

Buffalo Gap - Jimmie Lee English, 72, of Buffalo Gap died Monday, July 27, 2020 at his residence in Buffalo Gap.

The family will host a come and go celebration of Jimmie's life at their residence, 934 Buffalo Run, Buffalo Gap, Texas, beginning around 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15th, 2020.

Jimmie was born April 3, 1948 in Memphis, Texas, to the late James Armor and the late Jewel Josephine (Jackson) English. He married Jamie Ann Strickland on August 18, 1979 in Maryneal, Texas.

Jimmie was employed Abilene Police Department where he served the community of Abilene for over 27 years before retiring in 2002.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald English; sisters, Juanita Massengale and Dorothy Watson.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jamie A. English; son, Wesley English and wife Misti of Tuscola; daughter, Jenni Loving and husband Carl of Ovalo; brothers, Doyce English and wife Florence of Potosi, Bill English of Abilene; sister, Faye Williamson and husband Fred of Burnett. He is also survived by five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and loved by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Abilene Police Dept. benevolence; 4565 S. 1st Street, Abilene, Texas 79604.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at:

www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
