Jimmie Lou Spicer



Abilene - Jimmie Lou Spicer, 84 of Abilene, passed away at home March 14, 2019. She was born in Quinton, Oklahoma, a native Choctaw, on April 15, 1934 to William and Mary Barker. She married RT Spicer on December 6, 1951. They moved to Abilene in 1972. She had six children, 18 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Jimmie dedicated her life to her family. She put Christ first in her life and showed her faith and His love to all. She always thought of everyone else before herself, especially her family. Her kindness touched our hearts and her deep love will always be apart of us. She loved gardening flowers, cooking, and reading. She was a member of Southwest Park Baptist Church.



She is survived by her husband, RT Spicer; her children, Doug Spicer (preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Donna), Richard and wife Angelia Spicer, David and wife Susan Spicer, Sid and wife Kim Spicer, Teresa and husband John Lee, Patricia and husband Eddie Westin.



Visitation will be held Sunday, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Highway 277 South, Abilene, Texas. Funeral service will be held on Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Southwest Park Baptist Church, 2901 S. 20th St. in Abilene.



Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary