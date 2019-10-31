|
|
Jimmie Price
Merkel - On the evening of Wednesday, October 23, 2019 we lost a father, brother, grandpa and a friend. Jimmie Mack Price of Merkel, Texas was born February 2, 1952 to Walter and Pearl Price of Putnam, Texas. Jimmie was a star football player at Lueders. He also served unselfishly as a United States Marine. Jimmie was also a professional chef and small business owner. He married Amanda Williams in July of 1996 she was the star of his eyes until her death in May.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his loving wife Amanda Price; parents Walter Price, Sr. and Pearl Price; sister Sonja Guthrie; brothers Walter, Robert, Dee, Dale, and Rodney; twin boys and a grandson.
There are many people that will miss Jimmie until they meet again including his sisters Glenda Link and husband Vance and Sherree McGrew and husband Michael; brother Homer Price and wife Connie; children Jimmy Dale Price, Terry Lynn Price, and Lacey Sartor; step-children Andrea Kissick, Amy Virgil, Jeannie Richardson, and Scott Richardson. He is also survived a multitude of grandchildren nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Potosi Cemetery at 12:00PM Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019