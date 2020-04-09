|
Jimmie Rex (J.R.) Scott
Clyde - Jimmie Rex (J.R.) Scott, 90, of Clyde died April 8, 2020 in an Abilene hospital. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Clyde Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Jimmie was born August 22, 1929 at home in Downing, Texas to Henry Thomas and Dovie Allie (Colcleasure) Scott. He attended school in Downing. He married Helen Maxine Rogers in Comanche on May 21, 1949. He farmed peanuts in Comanche County until the early 1950's, when they moved to Abilene and he started working for Merchant Motor Lines, retiring after 29 years. They moved to Clyde from Abilene in 1957 and were members of the Baptist Church.
He is survived by two sons, Maurice Scott and wife Linda and Kyle Scott, all of Clyde; brother Bennie Lincoln Scott and wife Pat of Burnet; two sisters, Peggy Pierce of Brownwood and Robbie Winkles of DeLeon; five grandchildren, Shannon Phillips and husband Billy of Clyde, Terri Alba and husband Jay of Abilene, Jori McNew of Katy, Leeanne Wheeler and husband Jason of Clyde, James Scott of Keller and Dow Scott and wife Amy of Fairbanks, Alaska; seven great granddaughters, three great grandsons, three great-great granddaughters and three great-great grandsons.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife Helen, his son Richard Scott and two brothers, Billie Jack and Elward Hulen Scott and daughter-in-law Minnie Scott.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Clyde EMS or .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020