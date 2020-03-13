Services
Pace Funeral Home
200 Fm 350 N
Livingston, TX 77351
(936) 967-3711
Jimmie Ross Franklin Obituary
Jimmie Ross Franklin

Livingston - Jimmie Ross Franklin born February 10, 1946 in Abilene, Texas to Lannie Ross & Anna Ruth (Byram) Franklin, went to be with his Lord March 12, 2020 in Livingston, Texas at the age of 74 years.

Jimmie's loving family includes wife, Pat Franklin of 52 years; children, Jimmie(JB) Franklin & wife Kimmie, Michelle Chrane & husband Blan and Carrie Wadley & husband Charles; Sister Kay Rose & husband Lee; six grandchildren: Taylor Wadley, Sidney Wadley, Reilly Wadley, Jackson Chrane, Makenna Chrane & Meagan Gutierrez husband Jose; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents, Lannie & Ann Franklin; sister, Lynn Hix and brother, Donald Mac Franklin. He was a member of Livingston Church of Christ and a long-time member of Hwy 36 Church of Christ in Abilene, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Livingston Church of Christ with Minister Lindell Mitchell officiating.

Another Celebration of Jimmie's Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Hwy 36 Church of Christ with Ministers Greg Milton & Blan Chrane officiating. A visitation will begin one hour prior to service.

Interment to follow at Potosi Cemetery in Abilene, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
