Jimmy C. Washington
Sweetwater - Jimmy C. Washington, 89, of Sweetwater, TX, passed away at his residence Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Robert Douglas and Rev. Robert Carey officiating. Interment will be at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene Wednesday June 3, 2020 directed by McCoy Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at [email protected]
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020