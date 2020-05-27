Services
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Abilene, TX
View Map
Jimmy C. Washington Obituary
Jimmy C. Washington

Sweetwater - Jimmy C. Washington, 89, of Sweetwater, TX, passed away at his residence Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Robert Douglas and Rev. Robert Carey officiating. Interment will be at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene Wednesday June 3, 2020 directed by McCoy Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at [email protected]
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020
