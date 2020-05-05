|
Jimmy Coleman
Abilene - James "Jimmy" Coleman, 53 of Abilene, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Funeral service will be on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street, with burial to follow at Elliott Hamil Garden of Memories. A visitation with the family will be on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from Noon - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those attending the visitation and funeral service are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and abide by the City of Abilene ordnance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, due to state regulations limiting public indoor gatherings to 25% of capacity, only 75 people will be allowing into the chapel for the service, which is 25% of the capacity of the chapel at Piersall Funeral Directors. There are no restrictions for the graveside to follow.
Jimmy was born in Abilene on September 21, 1966 to William Thomas and Dixie Coleman. He was the Coleman's bonus baby, the youngest of 5. Jimmy grew up in Abilene, attending Bonham, Jefferson and Cooper High School, graduating in 1984. Jimmy spent his time working for HEB and as a check shredder for First National Bank. Jimmy found his calling as a corrections officer, spending 22 years working at the Middleton and Robertson units. He was loved by many and was a friend to all.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dixie Coleman. He is survived by his wife Sharon; two step-sons Jayton Essary and Brody Essary and wife Ariel, all of Abilene. He is also survived by his brothers Ray Coleman and wife Debbie of San Angelo and Bobby Coleman and wife Vicky of Abilene; his sisters, Judy Coffman and husband Bob of Abilene and Tommie Ellis and husband Terry of Hamby; plus many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank Warden Jimmy Webb, Amanda Alexander, Chaplin Phillip Carlton and Sgt. Tyshae Jacobs and all the Corrections Officers who worked with Jimmy at the Middleton Unit for all their love and support.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 5 to May 7, 2020