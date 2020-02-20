|
|
Jimmy Dennis
Roby - JIMMY WAYNE DENNIS, 77, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his home. A celebration of his life will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Roby. Burial will be in Roby Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral of Anson. Family visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church.
Born November 15, 1942 in San Angelo, Jimmy was a son of the late Eva Nell (Stuart) and Aubra Dennis. He graduated from Roby High School. After high school, Jimmy worked for the Texas Highway Department and Cisco Quick way. Later in life he was self-employed.
He was a very loving person! He always told his family and friends "I love you". He loved his Church and only missed when he was sick or gone.
Survivors include his son, Jeffery Dennis (and companion, Lisa Adkins) of Roby; a daughter, Sarah Quinn of Gainesville; five step children, Johnny, Tina, Michael, Susan, and Lisa; granddaughters, Jessica Dennis, Kassie Dennis (and husband, Jesus Martinez) and Nealey Dennis; great-granddaughter, Kadie Martinez; one sister, Aubry Nell Cauble (and husband, Kiefer) of Roby; five brothers, Olen D. Dennis (and wife, Virginia) of Roby, Ronnie Dennis of Sweetwater, Larry Dennis (and wife, Sherrie) of Lipan, Roy Dennis (and wife, Sandy) of Stephenville, and Jeffie Dennis (and wife, Ruth) of White Pine, TN; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Lisa Adkins, Kevin Stuart, Carl Ford and Hospice for their loving care of Jimmy.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 486, Roby, TX 79543.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020