Jimmy H. Green
Gutherie - Jimmy Haston Green, 86, of Guthrie, Texas, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Jimmy was born to William Green and Elsie (Clower) Green on December 27, 1932 in Chico, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 11:00a.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Gutherie Activity Center with Rev. Chris McCauley officiating. Burial will follow services at Gutherie Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Knox City. A visitation is planned from 5:00-6:00p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the funeral home, 210 Ave A., Knox City, TX.
Jimmy married Helen (Coppedge), July 19, 1952 in Benjamin, Texas. Jimmy and Helen were married 67 years. Jimmy was called to the U.S. Army from 1950-1953, stationed at Fort Leonard Wood & Fort Lewis. Jimmy was Corporal in the infantry.
Jimmy & Helen moved to Gutherie in 1956, and he worked for the Texas Highway Department for 37 years retiring in 1991. Jimmy loved fishing, working in the garden, and his family.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents; one son, James A. Green; and three brothers, Herbert Mayberry, Melvin Green, and Everet Green.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Helen; one son, Dwayne and wife Jamie of Gutherie; two daughters, Karen Green of Gutherie and Deborah and husband Jerry of Knox City; one, sister Edna Mae Birchfield of Sulphur Springs; one daughter-in-law, Beth Green of Stamford; seven grandchildren, Jamie Green, Heather Martin, Jospeh Green, Alicia Boggan, Amber Pritchett, Lance Green, Bryce Green; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild due in November; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019