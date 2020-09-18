Jimmy McKenzie
Abilene - Jimmy McKenzie of Abilene passed away on September 17, 2020, at Windcrest Care Center.
Services will be Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00am at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, with Pastor Andrew Lawhon officiating, full Masonic Graveside to follow at Clyde Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Sunday September 20, 2020 from 1-2 pm at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home on 277 S. in Abilene.
He was born on February 18, 1937 in Eula. TX. He was a hardworking, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather who will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was a member of all three Masonic Lodges in Abilene, as well as a member of the Abilene Shrine Club.
Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Dorothy McKenzie, his 4 children; Jim (Linda) McKenzie, David (Kim) McKenzie, Annette (Mackie) Crossan, and Jeannette (Kyle) Kenworthy; 11 Grandchildren, Christy, Chris, Dustin, Cara, Trey, Tracie, Meagan, Kammi, Bryanna, Dakohta, and Makylia; 20 Great-Grandchildren and 9 Great-Great Grandchildren. Jimmy was preceded in death by his Mother, Evelyn LeMay McKenzie, his granddaughter, Michelle Crossan, as well as many loved friends and family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Suez Shine Transportation Fund 2915 Loop 306 San Angelo, Texas 76904, or a charity of your choosing.
To leave condolences to the family and sign online guestbook please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com