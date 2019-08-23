Services
Parker Funeral Home - Baird
141 E. 3rd St.
Baird, TX 79504
325-854-1333
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parker Funeral Home
141 E. 3rd Street
Baird, TX
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Ross Cemetery Annex
Baird, TX
J.l. "Buddy" Wise


1936 - 2019
J.l. "Buddy" Wise Obituary
J.L. "Buddy" Wise

Abilene - J.L. Buddy Wise left this life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the age of 83.

He was born April 11, 1936 in View to Jessie Lee and Martha Copeland Wise. Buddy married Martha Ann Collins, and the couple had two children.

Buddy worked in the oilfield during the boom in Snyder, and his job as a drilling superintendent took him all over the world, including Egypt, Australia and Peru. Although he worked hard, his greatest accomplishment was his family, especially his kids and grandkids, who he lived for.

He loved fishing, dancing and singing with his band, known as the "Western Swingsters", featuring Billy Thompson and Buddy Wise.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ann Wise; two sons, Kenny Wise and wife Roberta of Pearland, and Buddy Wise and wife Tammy of Liberty Hill; four grandchildren, Taylor, Justice, Colby and McKenzy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, August 23, 2019, at Parker Funeral Home, 141 E. 3rd Street in Baird. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Ross Cemetery Annex in Baird.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 23, 2019
