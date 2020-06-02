Jo Ann (Ritsch) Hart
Abilene - Jo Ann (Ritsch) Hart, 86, of Abilene passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Abilene.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Family Center, 5750 US HWY 277 S., Abilene, Tx, 79606. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. Jo Ann will be in the state room for viewing from Noon to 4 PM.
Jo Ann was born on February 09, 1934 in Carmi, Illinois to the late Wilburn C. Ritsch and Ruth Pierce Ritsch. She married Willis "Wid" Hart in 1953 and were blessed with many years together until his passing in 2017. Jo Ann worked as a homemaker and loved her family. She was a quiet, private person who enjoyed reading, family, holidays and being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Jo Ann is survived by her daughter, Valerie Hart Mobley (James L.); granddaughter, Monica Mobley; grandson, Wes R. Mobley; great grandchildren, Austin Ward, Chelsea Conti, Ava C. Mobley, Von M. Mobley; 2 sisters, Pat Layne, Jennie Adams both of Owensboro, KY; numerous nieces, nephews.
Jo Ann was also preceded in death by a great grandson, Dylan Claspill in 2013 at the age of 9.
Memorials to honor Jo Ann may be made to the Abilene Alzheimer's Association, 301 S. Pioneer, STE. 105, Abilene, Tx, 79605.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.