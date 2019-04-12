|
Jo Ann (Tackitt) Maddox Graves
Knox City - Jo Ann (Tackitt)Maddox GravesKnox CityTXJo Ann (Tackitt) Maddox Graves, 86, of Knox City, TX, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 4:00p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Knox City with Mr. Mark Brockett officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Knox City. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019, at the funeral home, 210 Ave A., Knox City, TX.
Jo Ann was born August 18, 1932 in Knox Co., TX, to Lena Mae (Stone) and Andrew Chester Tackitt. She married Jack Maddox on July 7,1951. Jo Ann loved the Lord and her heart's desire was to serve Him. She and husband Jack, which was a pastor, ministered to people in Connecticut, Indiana, Utah, Oregon, as well as Texas. She combined her love of music and art to share the gospel to children wherever she was. She had the joy of the Lord in her life which resulted in her ability to make you feel loved and special. Jo Ann became an EMT and she and her daughter ran the Ambulance Service in Knox CIty, TX. She also opened a yarn shop there as well. After Jack passed away, Jo Ann married Hilary B. Graves, who was also a pastor. Together they did mission work in Vermont and they were used by the Lord to start 3 churches while they served there.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Jack Maddox and Hilary Graves; daughter, Jackie Shoyer; and step-daughter, Tori Hicks.
Jo Ann is survived by her son, James Maddox and wife Melanie of Hewitt, TX; step-son, Ben Graves and wife Amanda of San Antonio, TX; step-daughter, Phoi McGuire and husband Steve of Haskell, TX; son-in-law, Carl Shoyer and wife Judy of Lubbock, TX; brother, Merle Tackitt and wife Ann of Granbury, TX; 6 granddaughters; 2 grandsons; 10 (almost 11) great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Jo Ann's name to the Cross Country Emmaus Community:PO Box 383, Graham TX 76450
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 12, 2019