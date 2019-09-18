|
|
Jo Ann (Allman) Weston May
Bridgeport - Was born 87 years ago on December 15, 1931 in Brownwood, Texas to Elsie Mae (Hutton) Allman and Harley Gilmore Allman.
She died at the Bridgeport, Texas Hospice on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 after a bout with cancer.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her mother and father, a brother, Jimmy and a brother, Alan, her first husband, Alvin C. Weston, her daughter, Linda Wilson, and her son, Alvin Weston Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Robert E May, of Bridgeport, whom she married December 15, 2017, his daughter, Angela D. Brown Ibraham of Aledo, her sister, Barbara Allman Beasley of Abilene, her daughter, Mary E Weston Bennett and her husband, Doug of Hawley, her granddaughter, Brittany Worrell and K. K. Frances and their children, Kayson and Brooklynn Frances of Ponder, Texas, and a grandson, David Wilson of Alabama.
Jo Ann is also survived by her nephew, Craig Beasley and his wife, Della of Abilene and their daughter, Brianna of College Station. Jo Ann has a niece, Stacy Kuenn and her husband Kevin and their two sons, Brady and Jack of Cody, Wyoming and other relatives.
Jo Ann attended high school in Apline, Texas and graduated from Azle High School. JoAnn and Carroll operated ranches near Trinidad, Colorado and Springtown, Texas before moving to Azle, Arlington and finally to Lake Bridgeport.
Jo Ann worked as insurance secretary in Ft. Worth for Mr. Kurkendal, and as a legal secretary in Bridgeport for Durant and Clements.
Jo Ann was a good friend to many people and will be truly missed.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 18, 2019