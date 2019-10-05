|
Jo Evelyn Dill
Abilene - Jo Evelyn Dill, 73, of Abilene, Texas passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 after battling a lengthy illness at Hendrick Medical Center with close family by her side.
Jo was born August 29, 1946 in Borger, Texas to Benjamin (Ben) and Johnnie Kimmel. She moved to Lubbock, Texas as a child and then to Abilene, Texas in 1964; where she called home for the majority of her life.
Jo graduated from Southwestern Assemblies of God University in 1964 in Waxahachie, Texas where she was a member of the Chi Sigma Phi honor society.
She married Felix Homer Dill Jr. on December 31, 1964 in Abilene, Texas and had three sons; Homer (Lee), Michael (Mike) and Chad.
Raising her children brought her great pride and they always found a way to keep her on toes. Family played a vital role in her life and she loved nothing more than being surrounded by them. It didn't matter if they were eating dinner, creating something magnificent, watching the Cowboys or playing cards; she was just happy to be there.
She and her husband Homer purchased the family salvage yard in 1974. Jo and her husband owned and operated two companies; Dill's Auto Salvage from 1982-1988 and Dill's Motor Company from 1974-2008. She helped in all aspects of the business, but most importantly was playing with her grandchildren.
Jo had a great love for all animals and Elvis Presley; but her passion was crafting and creating art with a variety of mediums. There weren't many times when you would be around her that she didn't have a crochet needle, drawing pencil or paintbrush in her hand.
In the late 1990's, she decided to share her love for crafts by opening her own business where she began selling her work in local art and crafts shows. You would always find her with a smile upon her face and her grandchildren nearby.
Jo gave back to her local community by crocheting beaded socks, blankets, mittens, scarves and stuffed animals for babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units in Abilene, Texas. She loved seeing the joy that it brought to people's faces all because of one simple act of kindness.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Benjamin (Ben) and Johnnie Kimmel. Her husband Felix Homer Dill Jr. and her brother, Buster.
Survivors include her three children, Lee Dill and wife, Debbie of Hawley, Mike Dill and wife, Patricia of Hawley, and Chad Dill of Abilene; her brothers, Chester and Charles; four grandchildren, Brooke, Blake, Brandi, and Brittany; many great-grandchildren; and numerous family members and friends.
Arrangements are handled by North's Funeral Home in Abilene, Texas. Visitation is Sunday, October 6 from 2-4 p.m. at North's Funeral Home 242 Orange Street in Abilene with a graveside service only to follow on Monday, October 7 at 2 p.m. at Elmwood Memorial Park on South 14th Street. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 5, 2019