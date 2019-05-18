|
|
Jo Helen Burson
Abilene - Jo Helen Burson, 86, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Hendrick Hospice Care Center in Abilene. She was born on September 18, 1932 in House, New Mexico, to the late William Carey Thomas and Gertrude (Taylor) Thomas Gilmore. Jo attended Throckmorton High School where she graduated as Salutatorian of her class and received a full scholarship to Hardin Simmons University in Abilene. She chose another path and married her love and best friend, Albert Burson in Haskell, TX. They moved to Abilene in 1960 where they raised their family.
Jo's family will receive friends and loved ones during a visitation at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd., on Sunday, May 19 from 4 PM until 6 PM. Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 20 at 9:30 AM, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home with Randy Packwood and Dustin Burson officiating. There will be a private family burial in Throckmorton, TX.
Jo was a member of Southwest Park Baptist Church in Abilene where she enjoyed being a part of the Faithful Workers Sunday School Class. She adored family gatherings and was able to spend this past Mother's Day with every member of her family. Her absolute favorite past time was going to casinos with her girlfriends and playing video poker. She worked as a Bank Teller at First Financial Bank in Abilene for 20 years. Jo will be missed dearly by her friends and family.
Along with her parents and husband, Jo was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Thomas; brother, Bill Thomas, and Son - in - law, Jimmy Bell.
Jo is survived by her son, Randy Burson (Marty), of Abilene; son, Marc Burson (Carol) of
Abilene; daughter, Julie Bell Gazinski (Ed) of Frisco; grandson, Matt Bell (Megan) of Abilene; grandson, Chris Bell (Angie) of Austin; grandson, Clay Burson of Lubbcok; granddaughter, Deann Burson of Belton; granddaughter, Corey Burson (Fiancé Colter Asbill) of Abilene, and two great granddaughter, Emily Bell of Austin, and Sawyer Bell of Abilene.
Jo's family would like to extend a very special thanks to her caregivers, Karen, Margie, and Jackie; nieces, Janice Hill and Debby Yost; and also, to the staff at Wysteria Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jo's memory to Cancer Services Center or to the Hendrick Hospice Care Center.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 18 to May 19, 2019