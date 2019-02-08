|
Jo Jones
Ballinger, TX
Jo Esther Jones, 94, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Ballinger.
She was born February 21, 1924 in Baird, Texas to Joe E. Jones and Adella Eubanks Jones. Jo grew up in the small community of Admiral, Texas where her grandparents owned the only general store. Jo graduated from Baird High School in 1941 as valedictorian of her class. After graduation Jo moved to Abilene and went to work for Banner Creameries. She was employed with Timex for twenty-six years and Texas Instruments, Inc for twelve years, until her retirement. Jo was employed as an accounting clerk.
Jo liked to travel and had visited Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Las Vegas, California, and Mexico.
She was a Pink Lady with Hendrick Medical Center for many years. She worked in the gift shop, the coffee bar, and the League House. Jo never met a stranger. She was always ready to visit. If you missed her while at the mall, she would be visiting with someone. Jo also served as President of Ladies Auxiliary Post 2012.
Jo started playing golf and was hooked on the game. Jo had a hole in one on September 2, 1989 at Maxwell Golf Course. This was the highlight of her golfing career. Jo supported the Catclaw Chapter of the American Business Women's Association. She also enjoyed bridge and bowling.
Jo moved to Ballinger, Texas in 2009 to live with her sister Goldia Kilpatrick. Jo made new friends that enjoyed bridge as much as she did. She attended the Seventh Street Baptist Church in Ballinger.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Adella Jones and stepmother, Leta; and sister, D.J. Chittum.
Jo is survived by her sister, Goldia Kilpatrick; special nieces, Louise Sumners and husband, Ronny and Robin Burgess and husband, Jonathan; Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm on Friday at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday at the Seventh Street Baptist Church with Jonathon Burgess and Rev. Jordan Burnell officiating. Burial will follow at Admiral Cemetery located south of Baird.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 8, 2019