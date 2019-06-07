Joan Carol Eyssen



- - Joan Carol Eyssen, 73, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 in the presence of her family at her home. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 7, at 10:00 a.m. at Elmwood Memorial Park with Dr. Cliff Stewart and Dr. Janice Six officiating.



Joan was born on June 18, 1945 in Dallas, Texas to Bernie and Nell Gates. She then moved with her parents to Wichita Falls and later graduated from Wichita Falls High School.



Joan married Tim Eyssen on July 22, 1983 in Wichita Falls, then, moved to Graham, where together they raised a blended family whom both loved as their own. While in Graham, she was very active in various areas of First United Methodist Church. Married 35 years, they enjoyed spending time with their family and friends at their Possum Kingdom Lake house. Joan and Tim also enjoyed traveling with friends on Model T Ford tours. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joan gave herself to making sure all were cared for in all instances. Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter and birthdays were always made special by her loving care. Doing for others was her "long suit" and it will be difficult to fill her petite shoes.



Joan is survived by her husband, Tim; son, David Beard and wife Stacey and children, Katleyn, Carter, and Austin; daughter, Laura King and husband Regan and children, Cameron and Claire; son, Don Eyssen; daughter, Janelle Brown and husband Marc and children and families, Skylar Brown and wife Kristin, their children Hudson and Kinsley; Jordan Brown and wife Lauren; daughter, Timberly Eyssen and her son Connor; son, Alex Eyssen and wife Sarah and their chil-dren, Emma Kate, Andrew and Luke.



Joan was preceded in death by her parents, brother Larry Gates and wife Eloise, aunt Grace Carr, as well as her mother and father in law, W.H. and Boog Sears Eyssen.



The family thanks personal care givers, Leslie and Bertha from Kinder Hearts Hospice Care, and Megan of Touching Hearts at Home. A very special thanks goes to Dr. Samantha Goodman for her devoted care.



In lieu of flowers, please consider the . Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.