Joan Faye Ducote Rogers



Abilene - Joan Faye Ducote Rogers, 84, passed away on September 14, 2020 in Abilene, TX attended by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband M.J. (Bud) Rogers. She is survived by her three children: Joni (Donald) Ray, Joe (Linda) Rogers, and Meri (Mike) Stanley; five grandchildren: Tamara (Paul) Briscoe, Justin Rogers, Jody (Bry) Rogers, Laura (Erik) County, and Brian Stanley; and seven great-grandchildren: Avy Rogers, Tye Briscoe, Rhyson Rogers, Brody Rogers, Jaxon Briscoe, Owen County, and Quinn County. She is also survived by her sister Sue (Joe) Carolus, brother-in-law Paul Rogers, sister-in-law Dianne (Hugh Gene) Smith, and many nieces and nephews.



Joan was born on October 5, 1935 to Herman and Hazeleen Ducote in New Orleans, Louisiana and raised there and in Krotz Springs, Louisiana. As a young woman Joan worked for Elmer's Candy Company and a friend introduced her to a handsome young Mississippi boy who stole her heart. She and M.J. (Bud) Rogers were married on June 25, 1955. For the next 30+ years, she and Bud followed the call of the U.S. Air Force around the country and to Japan. Retirement for Bud led them back to Abilene, Texas for many years. With Bud's passing, Joan moved to Socorro, New Mexico and then back to Abilene as her health began to decline.



Joan was a feisty woman with many interests and talents: she was an artist with paint and words, published a book of poetry, and was active in two writer's guild groups. Her artistry included decorating beautiful wedding cakes and designing and sewing wedding gowns. Her crocheted afghans and pillows are treasured by friends and family.



She never met a stranger and those she counted as friends were friends for life. She had a quick wit and loved a good turn of phrase. Her favorite greeting was, "I have been better, but I could be worse!"



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Lyndale Assisted Living and Memory Care staff and the Kindred Hospice staff for taking care of Joan during this time.



Joan will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 19, at 2:00 p.m. in Foxworth, MS where Joan will be interred in the family plot next to Bud. Colonial Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Abilene arrangements are with Girdner Funeral Home.









