Joan Grodey
Abilene - Joan Mae Grodey, 89, of Abilene, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born on Saturday, April 18, 1931 in South Bend, IN to Glen Stambaugh and Alta (Folk) Stambaugh.
Visitation will be from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, June 6, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, with a memorial service starting at 11 am. Due to COVID-19, please follow current social distancing guidelines.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Alta Stambaugh, and one son, Bruce Grodey in 2018.
Joan is survived by her husband, Robert Grodey; son, Paul Grodey and wife Kathy; son, David Grodey; daughter, Roberta Stake and husband Morgan; daughter-in-law, Sally Grodey; and five grandchildren: Robert, Jason, April, Victoria, and Alex.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.