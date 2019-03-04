|
Joan Lacroix
Abilene - Joan Lacroix
Joan Lacroix (Weber), 83, of Abilene, passed away in Abilene on Monday, February 25, 2019, after a long illness. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 5th, with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 P.M. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Funeral services will be held 9:30 A.M. Wednesday, March 6th at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene.
Joan was born March 20, 1935 to Philip and Nell Weber, in New Haven, CT. She married the late Richard "Andy" Lacroix on November 9, 1963 in New Haven, CT. She was driven by her faith in God, and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and the Women of Sacred Heart for many years, participating in many large functions and fundraisers. She also sold Avon for many years. Her late husband was a member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, and together attended many meetings and social functions. They also were members of the Big Country Couples bowling league.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Richard "Andy" Lacroix, her brother-in-law Walter Lacroix, and nephew Philip Meda.
She is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Dennis of Killingworth, CT, Corrine Meda of Roswell, NM, sister-in-law Mary Eleanor Lacroix of Hamden, CT., nephews David P. Dennis and his wife Michele, James A. Dennis and Della Hodson, Gregory T. Dennis, all of Tucson, AZ., Christopher P. Dennis and his wife Liz Werner, of Somers, CT., Ernest Meda of Dexter, NM., Peter Meda of Moriarty, NM., Paul Lacroix of Branford, CT., nieces Michele Early of Clinton, CT, Mary Beth Smith of West Haven, CT., Anne Cordero of Branford, CT., as well as many grand nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Hall Building fund 837 Jeanette St., Abilene, Texas 79602; or to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas 79601.
The family wishes to express it thanks to Sacred Heart Church, Hendrick Hospice Care, Mary Beth Slaughter, Cindy Torres and Elena Casarez for all your help and care.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 4, 2019