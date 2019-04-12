|
|
Joan Louise Wood Ferrell
Abilene - was born on September 18, 1935 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and passed into the arms of her Lord on April 8, 2019 being cared for at the Hendrick Hospice in Abilene.
Joan leaves behind to cherish her memories, family in Canada and many, many friends and loved ones. Joan was a very independent, strong women and had a love for people and her dogs, evidenced through her involvement in Pet Therapy. Joan was a faithful Christian and was a longtime member of the Highland Church of Christ.
Moving to the United States in her early twenties, Joan was a graduate of Abilene Christian University, excelling in her studies. Her work history included Dean of Women at both Harding University and Oklahoma Christian University, Christian Homes of Abilene, Hendrick Hospice, and Service Coordinator at Carver Plaza Apartments. A compassionate, caring woman, Joan's work experiences always included helping others.
Joan's family and friends wish to give special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Hospice for the love and care they gave to her during her illness over the past weeks.
A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Hendrick Hospice Chapel, 1651 Pine Street, in Abilene on Saturday April 13, 2019, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hendrick Hospice.
Rest easy dear one, your pain is over and you are now home with the Lord.
You will be forever loved and remembered.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 12, 2019