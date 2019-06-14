|
|
Joan Yvonne Boyd
Abilene - Mrs. Joan Yvonne Boyd, daughter of late Harvey C. Smith and Mary Anna Brunelle was born June 19, 1931 in Pawtucket, RI.
She was united in holy matrimony to Robert I. Boyd, Sr. in May of 1951. The union lasted 64 years and was blessed with 5 children. Robert preceded her in death on March 5, 2016. Also preceding her in death was brother Harvey Smith and grandson Nicholas Garza. She is survived in death by her sisters Rita Craw and Annette Smith.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Son Robert Boyd, Jr. and daughter-in-law Robin Boyd, daughter Sharon Osborne and son-in-law Oz Osborne, son Keith Boyd and daughter-in-law Kelly Boyd, daughter Mary Power and son-in-law Loney Power, and daughter Joan Brewer, 12 Grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Joan, as everyone called her, was the owner of Joan's Nursery School in San Antonio, TX and after retiring 1997 moved to Abilene, TX where she worked for Small World of Learning. She was known for her love of dancing, love of children, spunky spirit, and Boston accent. Both she and Bob attended Holy Family Catholic Church.
A memorial service will be held at Elliott Hamil Funeral Home Chapel of Faith 5701 US Hwy 277 South, Abilene, TX 79606 on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3:00pm. A graveside service will follow at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery 7457 W. Lake Rd., Abilene, TX 79601. Following the graveside service a reception will be held at the Abilene Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hendrick Hospice Care.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 14, 2019