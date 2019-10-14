|
|
Joann (Bevel) Carroll
Haskell - Joann (Bevel) Carroll, 87, of Haskell, TX, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2:00p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Willow Cemetery, Haskell with Mr. Ford Cole officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.
Joann was born March 27, 1932 in Haskell, Co., to Earmal (Beason) and Thomas "T.C." Bevel. She grew up in Rochester, then she lived in Rule, and later retired in Haskell. Joann worked at the Rule School as the Business Manager for 27 years, and served as church secretary at the First Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed playing Bridge and fellowship with The Golden Girls. Joann especially loved cooking and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia Maeker and husband Tommy of Lubbock, and Rhonda Lisle and husband Jimmy of Haskell; two grandsons, Justin Lisle and wife Maegan of Weatherford, and Jacob Fields of Austin; three great-grandsons, Jackson Lisle, Jaren Lisle, and Rhyker Lisle; sister, Faye Bledsoe of Haskell; loving caregiver, Eva Jimenez; and numerous nieces, nephews, and family friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earmal and Thomas Bevel; and brother, Joel Bevel.
Memorials may be given in Joann's name to the Willow Cemetery Association, or the .
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019