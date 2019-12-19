|
|
JoAnn White
Temple - A Celebration of Life Service for JoAnn White, 88, of Temple, formerly of Abilene, Texas, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23rd, 2019, at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel in Belton, with Gary White and Jeff Stegall officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery. Mrs. White passed away on December 18th at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, in Temple, Texas. She was lovingly surrounded by her family, friends, and caregivers in her final hours. Mrs. White was born on February 1, 1931, in Fort Worth, Texas to L.B. (Lehman) and Annette Gay. She attended primary school in Fort Worth, and completed the remainder of her education in Abilene. JoAnn was a 1948 graduate of Abilene High School, and attend Abilene Christian College. She married Tracy Franklin White on February 17, 1950. Mr. and Mrs. White were faithful members of Highland Church of Christ, until moving to Temple in 2013. Mrs. White was preceded in death by her brothers, Wayne and Donald Gay, and her parents, L.B. and Annette Gay. She is survived by her husband, Frank White of Temple, her daughter and son-in-law, David and Vicky Norsworthy of Temple, her daughter, Linda Moore of Liberty Hill, and her daughter Pennye Salazar of Temple. JoAnn is also survived by her grandchildren, Russ and Cassie Fothergill of Belton, Jack and Ashlee Gilmore of Leander, Cory and Sarah Tarrant of Belton, Jeremy Moore of Arlington, Todd and Korey Salazar of Weatherford, Drew and Macy Salazar of Mineral Wells, and 11 greatgrandchildren. The family would like to express sincere thanks to the Baylor Scott and White Hospice Care team and her long-term caregiver, Ingrid Petrik, for their love and support during these final weeks and months.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019