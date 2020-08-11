Joanne Elizabeth Thompson
Richmond - Joanne Elizabeth Thompson, age 90, of Richmond, Texas passed peacefully from this earth Friday, August 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Joanne was born on October 23, 1929 in Abilene, Texas to Ethel and Joseph Ford. After Joe's death she was lovingly raised by her mother and stepfather Mack Walker. She graduated from Abilene High School and Hardin-Simmons Nursing School as an RN. It was during this time she met the love of her life Stanley W. Thompson and spent the next 50 years as a loving wife before his passing in 2001. She was a beautiful woman who always had a smile on her face and brought joy to the many people she met. She felt nursing was her calling and gave each patient the compassionate care she knew they all deserved whether in the hospital or at HSU where she served as the University nurse. She was active in her church and especially loved working with children in Sunday School. She loved to laugh and their weekly game night with friends was a highlight of her week. Joanne moved to Richmond in 2006 to be closer to her family. She became a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rosenberg and taught her Sunday School class, The Class with Heart. She had a beautiful voice and joined the Golden Heirs choir where she loved singing God's praises with her friends.
The family rejoices in their dear mother's life and her now sweet reunion with their father and the many other loved ones that preceded her in death. Joanne leaves behind her three devoted children and their spouses Gerald and Mona Thompson of Rosenberg, TX, Kathleen and Ken Frankovich of Narragansett, RI and Susanne Thompson of Houston, TX. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Sarah and Tony Quezada of Rosenberg, Paul Thompson of Rosenberg, Victoria and Jonathan Dorich of Billerica, MA, Paige Frankovich of Los Angeles, CA and Kyle Frankovich of Vandenberg AFB, CA. She adored her grandchildren dearly and followed their every step to adulthood with great pride. She also cherished her time with her two great grandchildren Sofia and Micah Quezada, who brought her joy to the very end. Joanne is also survived by her brother (in law) Dean Thompson and his wife Jo of College Station, TX, along with numerous nieces and nephews who thought the world of her. Her absence will be felt by everyone who loved her.
Visitation will be held 5 - 7:00 PM Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471. Facial masks are required to enter the funeral home and social distancing must be practiced.
A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery in Abilene, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to either Helping Hands of Rosenberg/Richmond or Lunches of Love of Rosenberg.
Condolence messages may be written for the Thompson family at www.garmanycarden.com
.
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.