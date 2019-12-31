Resources
JoAnne "Jodie" Loven Obituary
Abilene - JoAnne " Jodie" Loven of Abilene passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 . Funeral Services will be held Friday January 3, 2020 at 11:00am at North's Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends at North's Funeral Home, Thursday January 2, 2020 from 5-7pm.

JoAnne Loven was born December 13, 1949 in Houston, TX to Ida Mae Adair and John August Kiefer. JoAnne moved to Abilene Tx at a early age, and attended Abilene High school . JoAnne loved her grandchildren, baking, gardening, quilting, and caring for her family.

JoAnne was preceded in death by both parents; brothers; Ray Smith, Michael Kiefer, and Husband Butch Loven.

Left to cherish her memories are: daughter, Connie Deen (Kerry) of Abilene TX, Vicki Bailey (Jim) of Lewisville TX, Penney Lackey (Steve) Of Cleburne TX, sons; Tommy McMillion (Cynthia) of Abilene TX, Kenneth Loven ( Dawn) of Alvarado Tx, brothers; John Kiefer of Abilene TX, Ronnie Smith (Ada) of Clyde TX, sister; Kathleen Kiefer of San Antonio Tx, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and many friends. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
