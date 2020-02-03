|
Joe Alcala Flores, Jr.
Abilene - Joe Alcala Flores, Jr., age 50, passed from this life on January 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 1 PM in the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Abilene under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 PM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home Chapel. 5701 US Hwy. 277 South.
Joe was born on March 15, 1969 in Abilene, Texas to Joe Alcala Flores, Sr. and Jessie Flores. He was raised in Graham by his mother, Jessie Uranga, and her husband of 43 years, Richard Uranga, Sr., and in Abilene by his grandparents, Aurora Flores and the late Luis Flores, Sr. Growing up with his brother Richard Uranga, Jr. and sister Maria Casias, he loved playing baseball, soccer and football, and riding his BMX bicycle. He also was a Royal Ranger at the Assembly of God Church. He became a landscaper and handy man in his adult years, and he still loved to watch football.
He and Kathy Huerta were married in Abilene, and had three children - Chris "Ricky" Villarreal, Crystal Flores, and Joe Flores, III.
Joe was preceded in death by his son Joe Flores, III, and his grandfather Luis Flores, Sr.
Survivors include his parents, Richard and Jessie Uranga; sons, Chris Moreno, Ricky Olivarez, daughter, Crystal Flores; eight grandchildren, Joe Angel Lopez, Xavier Lopez, Dezinae Lopez, Jonathan Cantu, Jr., Christopher Moreno, Lailah Moreno, Xyllie Moreno, and Mauricio Moreno; and a host of extended family and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020