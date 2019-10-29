|
Joe Angel Benivamondez
Abilene - Joe Angel Benivamondez, 49, of Abilene passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be held Friday November 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Francis Catholic Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 6-8pm at North's Memorial Chapel and the Rosary will be held Thursday October 31, 2019 at 7:00 pm at North's Memorial Chapel.
Joe Was born in Abilene, Texas on March 2, 1970 to Jose and Amelia Benivamondez.
Joe married his wife Carolyn Benivamondez on May 24, 2019. Joe was a Direct Support Professional I at the Abilene State Supported Living Center.
Joe had a wonderful sense of humor and a contagious smile. Joe spent his time surrounded by family and friends. Joe was charismatic, family oriented, funny, loving, kind hearted and caring with a love for dancing and music.
Joe is preceded in death by his brother, Gilbert Ray Benivamondez, and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Joe is survived by his parents Amelia and Jose Benivamondez; his wife Carolyn Benivamondez; his nine children: Savanna Mendoza, Bryttney King, Lakyn Escobedo, Nathan Benivamondez, Zachary Benivamondez, Jaxon Benivamondez and Hayley Benivamondez, Steven Bernal and Lauren Robillard; Siblings: Fabian Benivamondez and wife Jacque, Gloria Benivamondez, Janie Acosta and husband Tony, Sonny Benivamondez and wife Becky, Sonya Rodarte Benivamondez, Cyndi Carter and husband Billy, Eric Benivamondez and wife Nicole; Eight grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019