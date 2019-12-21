|
|
Joe Beall
Abilene - Joe Beall, 87, of Abilene, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Abilene.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Private graveside services will follow.
Joe was born on January 4, 1932 in Newby, Texas to the late Sylson and Annie Lee (Lawrence) Beall. He and Marilyn Zips were married on August 23, 1972 in Weatherford, Texas. Joe served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, having received the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars.
Joe was the owner and operator of Tiger Manufacturing (1985-2007). He was a lifetime member of VFW and served as president of Fort Phantom Hill Cemetery Association for several years. He enjoyed working, fishing offshore, and gambling.
Joe was a pilot and loved to fly.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Bobbie.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Beall of Abilene, son Alan, daughters Cindy and Holly, sister Betty, brother-in-law Danny "Pete" Zips and Patricia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family suggests memorials may be made to Fort Phantom Hill Cemetery Association in c/o P.O. Box 824 Abilene, Tx 79604
The family of Joe Beall wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. D Allen Schultz and staff, Dr. Ralph Heaven and staff and Hendrick Medical Center nurses and associates for all the care, kindness and love shown during this journey.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019