Joe F. Crisp



It is with deepest sorrow that the family of Joe F. Crisp announce his passing on Wednesday July 15th, 2020 in Abilene, Texas at the age of 80.



Joe was born 3-25-1940 to Elgie and Maxine Crisp in Rising Star Texas. He was preceded in death by his son, Todd Alan and his parents.



He was survived by the love of his life of 57 years, Linda Crisp. Son, Joe and Lesa Crisp from Florida, son Gary and Mandy Wilson From Abilene and daughter Jalynda Smith from Abilene, Texas. A sister Carolyn and Jimmy Wilson from Cross Plains and his Aunt Peggy Winfrey from Cross Plains. 7 grandkids and 5 great great kids.



After High School, Joe Attended Tarleton College in Stephenville Texas for 2 years then served in the United States Army for 4 years.



Joe worked as a service manager at Rocket Oldsmobile in Abilene, Texas for 43 years before retiring.



He was an avid fisherman, golfer and bowler. Joe was also a milkshake expert.



Visitation will be held at Girdner Funeral Home 141 Elm St. Abilene, Texas from 6-8 on Tuesday 7-21.



Service will be held at Texas State Veterans Cemetery 7457 West Lake Rd. Abilene, Texas on Wednesday 7-22 @ 11 am.









