Merkel, TX - Joe Wallace Glaze was called home December 3, 2020 at his residence in Merkel, TX.



Joe is the son of George Wallace and Eva Mae Glaze of Abilene. He married Sharon King of Wingate on February 23, 1965. He was an active member at Oak St Church of Christ where he served as a church elder. He also spent many years working for the Abilene Independent School District.



Joe enjoyed dancing with his girlfriend Janelle Farmer of Abilene; spending time out coon hunting and mule riding with his son, son-in-law, grandkids, and many friends; Saturday nights at Abilene Speedway and weekend golf tournaments with his grandkids; as well as playing bingo at the VFW with his daughter.



Joe is survived by his daughter Lauri Hall and husband Jim of Merkel; son James Glaze and wife Margaret of Breckinridge; his brother Roy Glaze and wife Becky of Abilene; grandkids: Jessica Hall and Erin of Abilene, Robert Hall and wife Lisa of Merkel, Dusty Hall and wife Shilo of Hamlin, and Brittany and Ryan Glaze of Houston; and seven great grandkids: Cooper, Brody, Harlynn, Tripp, Haleigh, Kayleigh, and Ashlynn.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, one son Scotty Joe Glaze, and two siblings Judy Franklin and Tony Glaze.



The family will receive friends at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Winters Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Winters Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Wingate Cemetery. Masks are required at Winters Funeral Home.









