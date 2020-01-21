Services
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Sepeda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Luis Sepeda Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Luis Sepeda Sr. Obituary
Joe Luis Sepeda, Sr.

Abilene - Joe Luis Sepeda, Sr. 67, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Willow Springs Nursing Home in Abilene, TX. Funeral services will be 10 A.M. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Avondale Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Acuna officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A family visitation will be Thursday, Janaury 23, from 5 to 7 P.M. at the funeral Home. He is survived by his wife: Olga Sepeda of Abilene, TX, two daughters: Patricia Acosta & husband Roger of Abilene, TX, a son: Jason Sepeda of Sweetwater, TX and 6 grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCoy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now