|
|
Joe Luis Sepeda, Sr.
Abilene - Joe Luis Sepeda, Sr. 67, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Willow Springs Nursing Home in Abilene, TX. Funeral services will be 10 A.M. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Avondale Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Acuna officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A family visitation will be Thursday, Janaury 23, from 5 to 7 P.M. at the funeral Home. He is survived by his wife: Olga Sepeda of Abilene, TX, two daughters: Patricia Acosta & husband Roger of Abilene, TX, a son: Jason Sepeda of Sweetwater, TX and 6 grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020