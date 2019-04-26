Joe Nemeth



Hewitt - Joe Nemeth, 98, of Hewitt, Texas, formerly of Abilene, passed away on Wednesday, April 24. 2019. Services will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in North's Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 242 Orange Street, Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the chapel.



Joe was born on December 6, 1920 to Paul and Pearl (Johnson) Nemeth in Bonanza, Arkansas. He went to school in the Bonanza and Hackett, Arkansas schools. He worked for a time in the Works Progress Administration. He volunteered for the U.S. Navy immediately after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, serving for almost 4 years. He ended his naval service on the USS Missouri, and was present when the surrender ending World War II was signed. He married Sarah Ann Miller in Fort Smith, Arkansas on September 30, 1950. He moved to Abilene in 1961 for employment as a meat cutter at Dyess Air Force Base, retiring from that position in 1982. Joe and Sarah were longtime members of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Abilene. He and Sarah moved to the Waco area in 2010 for health reasons.



He is survived by a son, Joe Nemeth Jr. and wife Marilyn of Ransom Canyon, Texas; a daughter, Teresa Johnson and husband Mitch of Woodway, Texas; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Nemeth and Nelson Nemeth; a sister, Margaret Farrell; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by: his wife Sarah, his parents, a grandson Bryan, 6 brothers, and 6 sisters .



