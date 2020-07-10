1/1
Joe R. Cannon M.D.
Joe R. Cannon, MD

Abilene - Joe Ronald Cannon, MD, 72, long time Abilene resident and beloved father and husband, passed away in the early morning hours of July 10, 2020, in Odessa, Texas, after a valiant battle against Lewy Body Dementia

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Hillcrest Church of Christ 650 E Ambler Ave, Abilene, TX 79601 at 10:00 AM with Ken Crow officiating. Graveside & Committal services will be held at 2:30 PM that afternoon at Rule Cemetery in Rule, Texas under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the Elliott-Hamil Home(277 S.) in Abilene from 2:00 until 4:00 PM

Joe was born on July 1, 1948, to John Floy Cannon and Jessie Sturdivant. He spent his childhood in Old Glory and Rule, Texas, where he was a member of the Rule Church of Christ. It is in Rule where he met his best friend and future wife, Janice Elaine Hertel, in 1962. They married in 1966. Joe graduated summa cum laude from Texas Tech University with an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering. He then went on to receive his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in San Antonio. At that time, Joe and Janice were blessed with their first daughter, Amanda Hertel.

Joe completed his residency training in dermatology at the University of Oklahoma. He also completed a fellowship in dermatopathology at the University of Oklahoma. When in Oklahoma, Joe and Janice added daughter Rebecca Ruth to the family. They then moved to Lubbock, where Joe served as an assistant professor of dermatology at the Texas Tech School of Medicine. In Lubbock, their third daughter, Alison Lea was born. Joe practiced medicine in Wichita Falls, Texas, for several years before moving to Abilene, Texas. In Abilene, the Cannon family adopted baby Jay William. They were active members of the Hillcrest Church of Christ until Joe's retirement, when they moved to Odessa, Texas.

Dr. Cannon was a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society of Dermatopathology, Taylor-Jones-Haskell Medical Society, and the Texas Medical Association, where he served as a delegate on the board of counselors. His work has appeared in several medical publications throughout his career. He was also the inventor of the Sleepeasy CNH Pillow.

Although his professional accomplishments were many, they paled in comparison to what a great husband, father, and friend he was to those around him. He and Janice rarely spent a moment apart, and he adored spending time with his family, particularly his eight grandchildren.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jessie Sturdivant, his wife's parents, Carl and Alma Hertel, brothers Thomas, Hollis, Thelbert, Marion, Leonard, and Doyle, and sisters Geneva and Athleen. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice, brother Jerry Cannon of Rule, Texas, daughters Amanda Horner and husband Craig of Odessa, Texas, Rebecca Torres and husband Jacob of Fort Worth, Texas, Alison Wellborn and husband Kevin of Abilene, Texas, and son Jay Cannon of San Angelo Texas, as well as his grandchildren Virginia, Edward, James, Maya, Jared, Caleb, Noah, and Brooke.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to International Sanctuary Ministries, PO Box 2238, Abilene Texas, 79604. To leave condolences to the Cannon family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
