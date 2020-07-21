Joe Ray Perales



San Angelo - Joe Ray Perales, 55, of San Angelo,TX, unexpectedly passed away on July 13 2020. He was born in San Angelo TX, on August 1,1964. Joe is survived by his children, Andrea and Joe Perales Jr.; his son and daughter-in-law; Tony Rodriguez and Diana Perales, his grandchildren, Rosalie and Antonio Rodriguez Jr.; his siblings, Alicia Trinidad, Bobby, Rudy, and Anabella Perales and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe is predeceased by his mother and father, Adelina and Frank Perales; siblings, Pete, Frank, Harry, Richard, Freddie, Hilda, and Michael Perales. Joe was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather. He enjoyed gathering with family and friends and lowrider cruises. He will greatly be missed. A memorial service will be held Sat. Jul 25th at 2:00 pm at Girdner Funeral Home, 141 Elm St., Abilene, TX 79602.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store