1/1
Joe Ray Perales
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Ray Perales

San Angelo - Joe Ray Perales, 55, of San Angelo,TX, unexpectedly passed away on July 13 2020. He was born in San Angelo TX, on August 1,1964. Joe is survived by his children, Andrea and Joe Perales Jr.; his son and daughter-in-law; Tony Rodriguez and Diana Perales, his grandchildren, Rosalie and Antonio Rodriguez Jr.; his siblings, Alicia Trinidad, Bobby, Rudy, and Anabella Perales and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe is predeceased by his mother and father, Adelina and Frank Perales; siblings, Pete, Frank, Harry, Richard, Freddie, Hilda, and Michael Perales. Joe was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather. He enjoyed gathering with family and friends and lowrider cruises. He will greatly be missed. A memorial service will be held Sat. Jul 25th at 2:00 pm at Girdner Funeral Home, 141 Elm St., Abilene, TX 79602.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Girdner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved