Abilene - Johan Rushing Green 87, of Abilene, went to her heavenly home, Friday, November 6, 2020. A graveside service will be held in Hawley Cemetery on Monday November 16, 2020 at 2pm , with Pastor Mike McKnight officiating, Mrs. Green will lie in state Tuesday November 10, to Friday November 13, at North's Funeral Home. Services under the direction of North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St.
Johan was born April 30, 1933 in Hawley, Texas to Jesse and Pauling Rushing. At the age of 3, the family moved to Abilene. She graduated from Abilene High School then attended Scoggins Cosmetology School. The plan was to work her way through college by making women's hair beautiful, but finances caused a year's delay for college, within that year, she met and married J.W. Green from Hawley on June 13, 1953, they were married for 52 years.
She worked for Mr. Scoggins and her mother in a beauty salon for two years and left, as her sons took up her time. The family moved to Portales, New Mexico in 1961. After gathering sweet potatoes in the hot New Mexico sun, she said "There has got to be a better way to live." so, they moved back to Abilene in 1962.
Johan went to work for her mother in 1969, where the two women bought the Cinderella Beauty Salon on 4th and Hickory. They added women's clothing and moved into the strip center on N. 1st and Willis in 1974. The economy was good, and the business grew and grew. In 1988, she bought out her mom and opened a Petite store, Cinderella Boutique on South 7th, an accessory store in Turner Plaza, and a Petite store in Wichita Falls, Texas. Life was good. In 2004, she sold the business and started retirement.
She has been on the board at Goodwill and Abilene Preservation League. In 1988, the late Bob Test sponsored Johan for the Rotary Club. However, pressures of work caused her to step out of Rotary, returning in 2011, when she felt she had time to contribute and give back to the community. In her words, "Polio Plus has been one of the greatest accomplishments in our history. The student exchange program has helped bring peace into the world. It is an honor to be a Rotarian!"
She was an active member of Wylie Church of Christ. She loved travelling, gardening, cooking and "all of the girly household chores."
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Green, parents, Jesse and Pauline Rushing and sister-in-law, Lin Rushing.
She is survived by her two sons: Marshall Green and wife Susan of Hamby Texas, Jessie Lee Green of Abilene. Two grandsons, Jake Green and wife Elizabeth of Ames, Iowa and Will Green and wife Meg of Lubbock, Texas. One granddaughter, Emily Green of Salem, Oregon. Brother, Larry Rushing of Abilene. Numerous nieces and nephews. Her companion of five years, Bill Collins and many, many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Wylie Church of Christ, Abilene Preservation League or the charity of their choice
