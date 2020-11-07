John Alva "Al" West



Augusta - John Alva "Al"WestAugustaGAJohn Alva (Al) West answered his last "Liberty Call" at 7:02 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Augusta, GA. Al was born on Dec. 16, 1954 in Fort Carson, CO the son of John Carl and Nettie Verginia (Turner) West.



He joined the US Navy in 1972 with the induction ceremony held on the field of the Dallas Cowboys during halftime on Thanksgiving Day. During his naval career he served on the USS Intrepid, which he decommissioned, USS Simon Lake, USS Comte de Grasse, which he commissioned, USS Nicholson, and instructor for gas turbine school Great Lakes, IL and the USS John Hancock. He appeared in Navy ads for TV Guide and Popular Mechanics, he was the poster boy for the Navy. He retired from the Navy as Senior Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician on December 1,1992.



He is survived by his children John-Paul (Katie) West (Augusta, GA), Justina West (Portlandville, NY), Joseph Daniel West (North Augusta, SC), Jinnie-Marie (Kevin) Benedict (Jacksonville, FL) Nelson John (McKenzie Marie) Abreu (Clarksville, TN) 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, brother James Carl (Angela) West (Missouri City, TX) sisters Patsy Sue (Jim) Cowan (Tow, TX) Connie Bea Benningfield (Rosenberg,TX) uncles Jerry (Carolyn) West (Stith, TX) Don (Margie) West and Jimmy (Sandy) West (Abilene, TX) W. A (Pirley) Turner (Hamlin, TX), aunt Audra (Jerry) Horton (Merkel, TX).



He was predeceased by his parents, maternal grand parents John Boyd and Laura Belle Turner, paternal grandparents George and Veda West.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00PM at Starbuck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Starbuck Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Joey West, Kevin Benedict, Jacob Vann, Chris Horton, Bobby West and Justin West.



Donations may be made to Northeast Florida Advocates for Autism & Related Disabilities Inc., 97361 Pirates Point Road, Yulee, Fl 32097 or Merkel Cemetery Association, 201 Edwards, Merkel, TX 79536.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store