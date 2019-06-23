|
|
John Anthony Pennington
Abilene - John Anthony Pennington, age 70, of Abilene, Texas passed away on Friday June 21, 2019. John was born October 12, 1948 to Ruby Maloney Pennington and Joseph Archie Pennington.
A veteran of the United States Navy, John worked as a financial advisor and was a member of the Old Antarctic Explorers Association, the Abilene Philharmonic Guild, the Abilene Community Band, and various other civic organizations.
John is survived by his wife, Jeanette Thompson Pennington; son Allen Pennington and wife Sarah of Ft. Worth, TX and their children Pearl and Archie; son Andrew Pennington; daughter Sarah Farley and husband Chad of Abilene, TX and their children Jackson, John, Grace, Callie, and Kensie; sister Deborah Turney and husband Ron of Pipe Creek, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his father and mother and brother David Pennington.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 24 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 US Hwy 277 South, Abilene, TX. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25 at 11:00 am also at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery 7457 E. Lake Rd., Abilene, TX with service time pending.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Abilene Community Band.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 23, 2019