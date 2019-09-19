Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Light Baptist Church
518 North 6th St.
Abilene, TX
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Light Baptist Church
518 North 6th St.
Abilene, TX
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
New Light Baptist Church
518 North 6th St.
Abilene, TX
John D. Perry Obituary
John D Perry

Abilene - John D Perry 83 of Abilene, TX formerly of Pulaski, TN died September 10, 2019. A retired U.S. Air Force Veteran and a former retired employee for the City of Abilene, TX.

Visitation will be held Sept. 19 6-8pm and Sept 20 10-11am at New Light Baptist Church. 518 North 6th St. Abilene TX. Services will be at 11am. Pastor Eddie Jordan, officiating.

He leaves his wife of 59 years Antha "Becky"; two sons David (Sharon) Perry of San Antonio and Steven (Debra) of Abilene, TX and five grandchildren Jordan, Jayden, David Bransen and Alayna Perry. Please visit Abilene Funeral Home Website for details or to leave condolences.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 19, 2019
