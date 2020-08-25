John David Foreman



Tyler - John David Foreman, 82, went home to be with his Lord and Savior August 23, 2020. He was born September 20, 1937, in Roby, TX to Julia Inez Yates Foreman and Paul Foreman. He attended Roby school, grades one through twelve, graduating in 1956 and went on to attend San Angelo State College. He had a long career in the oilfield, including time spent overseas, retiring after 34 years with Exxon Company USA as Head of Production for the East Texas Division as well as Head of the East Texas Gas Plant. John David is survived by his wife of 59 years LaRosa Lynn Foreman, daughter Meg McBride and husband AJ, daughter Julia Foreman, grandson David Garrett Foster, granddaughter Sarah Lynn McBride, brother Ted Anthony 'Tony' Foreman, sister-in-law Jane Hiskett Foreman, nephews Paul Leo Foreman, David Brent O'Bannon, Travis Foreman and niece Kimberly Foreman Schlau. He was preceded in death by beloved brothers Paul Dean 'Corky' Foreman, Barton Yates 'Bart' Foreman and a beloved niece Mary Alice Foreman. Visitation will be Friday, August the 28th 5:30-7:00 PM at Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home Chapel, Rotan, with a graveside service to follow Saturday, August the 29th 10:00 AM at Roby Cemetery.









