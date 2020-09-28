1/1
John DeVasto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John DeVasto

Abilene - John DeVasto, 101, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. A funeral will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South. There will be a livestream link found at the bottom of John's obituary page, www.elmwoodfuneral.com for those that would like to observe the service online. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park.

John was born in New York City on July 5, 1919. He was in the United States Army and served his country in World War II from 1941 - 1945. John started his career in grocery retail as a young man. He worked many different positions in the business that lead him to become a district manager and retired after 50 plus years. Above all John was a simple man that loved his family deeply and they loved him. He will be greatly missed.

John is survived by his children, John DeVasto, Jr., Christine (Thomas) Gallagher, and Peter (Maria) DeVasto, Michael (Debbie) Monsen, Edward (Anna) Monsen; grandchildren, Joseph DeVasto, Michael DeVasto, Anne Mulford, Madeline Campbell; great grandchildren, Lucy Rose, Noelle Grace, Thomas Gabriel DeVasto, Elizabeth Campbell, Anna Campbell, Cassandra Mulford, and many other grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his two sisters, Anna Giannani, and Angelina DiDio.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elwoodfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved