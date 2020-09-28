John DeVasto
John DeVasto, 101, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. A funeral will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South.
for those that would like to observe the service online. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park.
John was born in New York City on July 5, 1919. He was in the United States Army and served his country in World War II from 1941 - 1945. John started his career in grocery retail as a young man. He worked many different positions in the business that lead him to become a district manager and retired after 50 plus years. Above all John was a simple man that loved his family deeply and they loved him. He will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his children, John DeVasto, Jr., Christine (Thomas) Gallagher, and Peter (Maria) DeVasto, Michael (Debbie) Monsen, Edward (Anna) Monsen; grandchildren, Joseph DeVasto, Michael DeVasto, Anne Mulford, Madeline Campbell; great grandchildren, Lucy Rose, Noelle Grace, Thomas Gabriel DeVasto, Elizabeth Campbell, Anna Campbell, Cassandra Mulford, and many other grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his two sisters, Anna Giannani, and Angelina DiDio.
