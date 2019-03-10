Services
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for John Guzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Earnest Guzman


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Earnest Guzman Obituary
John Earnest Guzman

Abilene - John Earnest Guzman, age 52, passed away Tuesday, March 5th, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 30, 1966 in Stamford, Texas to Manuel and Lydia Guzman.

John grew up in Abilene, and attended Abilene High School. But, for the last 24 years, he called Austin/Lakeway his home. Early on, John worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant, helping patients in Hospice and home health care. He also spent several years as a Dialysis Technician. In recent years, he worked as an Optician in the Lakeway area.

John had a passion for cooking, loved entertaining friends and family, and was well known for his delicious enchiladas and tamales. He also enjoyed growing plants of all kinds, decorating his home with beautiful greenery. He surely loved his cats, his "fur babies", too. And, you would frequently see him detailing his cars, in which he took great pride.

John is survived by his loving partner of 27 years, Lance. Also by a brother, Manuel, and sisters Maria, Isabel, Inez, Esmeralda, and Mary. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, which he loved dearly, as well as many other relatives and close friends.

Per his wishes, John chose cremation; and, no service will be held at this time. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home Abilene Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now