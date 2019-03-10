|
John Earnest Guzman
Abilene - John Earnest Guzman, age 52, passed away Tuesday, March 5th, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 30, 1966 in Stamford, Texas to Manuel and Lydia Guzman.
John grew up in Abilene, and attended Abilene High School. But, for the last 24 years, he called Austin/Lakeway his home. Early on, John worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant, helping patients in Hospice and home health care. He also spent several years as a Dialysis Technician. In recent years, he worked as an Optician in the Lakeway area.
John had a passion for cooking, loved entertaining friends and family, and was well known for his delicious enchiladas and tamales. He also enjoyed growing plants of all kinds, decorating his home with beautiful greenery. He surely loved his cats, his "fur babies", too. And, you would frequently see him detailing his cars, in which he took great pride.
John is survived by his loving partner of 27 years, Lance. Also by a brother, Manuel, and sisters Maria, Isabel, Inez, Esmeralda, and Mary. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, which he loved dearly, as well as many other relatives and close friends.
Per his wishes, John chose cremation; and, no service will be held at this time. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home Abilene Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 10, 2019