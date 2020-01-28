|
John Frank Hudson
Anson - JOHN FRANK HUDSON, 91, was taken into the loving arms of God Sunday, January 26, 2020 with his daughters and grandson by his side. Services will be 1:30 Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Anson. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home. Family visitation will be 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson.
John Frank Hudson was born August 2, 1928 in Fort Worth to John William and Mary Florence (Tidwell) Hudson. He was always proud of being from "Cowtown". Frank grew up in Smithfield, Texas and later moved to Galveston. He came to Anson just before his 18th birthday, just in time to register for the draft. He served in the Army from February of 1951 until February of 1953. Frank trained at Camp Rucker, Alabama. Even though he served during the Korean Conflict, he was sent to Germany with the occupation forces.
Frank married Irene Jones June 13, 1951. They lived together in Anson for 68 years where they raised four children. He farmed for over 50 years in Jones County before retiring in 2005. Frank enjoyed woodworking in his shop following his retirement.
Frank accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Hanna Baptist Church. He helped the men of the church construct the building before going into the army.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law (Fred and Bessie Jones), two sons (Gary Hudson and Rickie Hudson), two sisters (Kathleen Van Hazel and Lynette Welsch), two brothers (Bill Hudson and Dale Hudson), and one son-in-law (Adam Asbury).
Survivors include his wife, Irene Hudson; two daughters, Vickie Copeland-Zickefoose (and husband, Trey) and Cynthia Asbury; one daughter-in-law, Judy Hudson; one sister, Joy Andrews; one granddaughter, Faith Thompson; six grandsons, Biff Hudson, Frank Alan Hudson, Eric Copeland, Chance Copeland, Blake LeBaron and Ryan Asbury; eleven great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. James Carter will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020